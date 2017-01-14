Lakers Coach Luke Walton wants D'Ange...

Lakers Coach Luke Walton wants D'Angelo Russell to keep shooting despite recent slump

Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Clippers on Jan. 14. Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Clippers on Jan. 14. Even when he hasn't shot well, D'Angelo Russell's overall play has impressed Lakers Coach Luke Walton this month. "I told him he's been magnificent for us this whole month," Walton said.

