Lakers beat Magic 111-95 for 2nd straight victory

Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 in the Los Angeles Lakers ' 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. D'Angelo Russell also scored 17 points for the Lakers , and center Timofey Mozgov had 15 points and nine rebounds.

