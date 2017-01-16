Jokic scores career-high 30, Nuggets beat Magic 125-112
Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and the Denver Nuggets followed up their "home" win in London with another at the Pepsi Center, beating the Orlando Magic 125-112 on Monday. Jokic also grabbed 11 rebounds and Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who certainly packed their surging offense with them when they returned home from London.
