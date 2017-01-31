Ivica Zubac might start for Lakers, but when?

Point guard D'Angelo Russell handled the ball, while giving the Lakers more confidence both with his health and ability to fit back seamlessly into the lineup. Center Ivica Zubac set screens, rolled and finished so gracefully that Russell remarked that his presence “makes it easy.” How soon will those images during Sunday's practice emerge in games? Although Russell is listed as questionable after missing the past three games with a right knee and calf injury, he is expected to return when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets tonight at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.