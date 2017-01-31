Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings ...

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

16 hrs ago Read more: The Dream Shake

Tonight, the Rockets play at "Toyota Center." Anyone heard of that place? Which of the other 29 teams play there? Also, what does it mean when the Rockets aren't on a back-to-back but the other team is on a back-to-back? Someone is getting fired, right? Because that cannot be accepted under this regime of schedule makers! In all seriousness, the Rockets are finally getting a bit of schedule luck, and boy do they deserve it.

