Hot-shooting Westbrook leads Thunder past Nuggets

19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season, and the host Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night. Westbrook made 7 of 12 three-pointers after hitting a career-high eight threes on Thursday at Houston.

