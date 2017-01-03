Hernangomez and Beasley both score in...

Hernangomez and Beasley both score in double figures in the D-League

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

Both Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez had the ability to show off a little in the D-League, as they were two of seven players on the Sioux Falls Skyforce to hit double-digits in scoring in a 148-122 Skyforce victory over the Texas Legends on Friday night. As that score would indicate, defense is not a strong suit of the league, but it's still nice to see both Denver Nuggets out there running the floor and putting up points.

