Hernangomez and Beasley both score in double figures in the D-League

Both Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez had the ability to show off a little in the D-League, as they were two of seven players on the Sioux Falls Skyforce to hit double-digits in scoring in a 148-122 Skyforce victory over the Texas Legends on Friday night. As that score would indicate, defense is not a strong suit of the league, but it's still nice to see both Denver Nuggets out there running the floor and putting up points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.