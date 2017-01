Game preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Read more: Pounding the Rock

Nikola Jokic is exploding onto the scene. He's averaging 22.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 3-pointers, 0.7 steals and 61.4 percent shooting in his last nine games.

