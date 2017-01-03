Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

There are three teams poised to contend for the final, sacrificial playoff spot in the West, but the one with the most interesting collection of talent might be Denver. The 14-21 Nuggets have a fun group of 21-and-under guys, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, along with a handful of veterans that should in theory provide a baseline of consistency and leadership.

