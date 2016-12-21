Evan Fournier misses 5th straight game due to heel injury
Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel did not know whether Evan Fournier would be able to play against the New York Knicks until one hour before the national anthem Monday night. Fournier tested his badly bruised right heel on Madison Square Garden's court to see if he would be able to play.
