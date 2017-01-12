Denver Nuggets strike gold on NBA tri...

Denver Nuggets strike gold on NBA trip to London

8 hrs ago

The Denver Nuggets made the most of their trip to London as they upset the Indiana Pacers 140-112 to end a five-game losing streak. Nikola Jokic collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets brought the Pacers' five-game winning streak to a sudden halt in front of another star-studded sell-out crowd for the seventh regular-season NBA game to be played at the O2.

Chicago, IL

