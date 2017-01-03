Denver Nuggets assign Juancho Hernang...

Denver Nuggets assign Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley to Sioux Falls Skyforce

According to the Denver Nuggets , Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley have been assigned to the D-League where they will play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. This is the second time this season Beasley has been sent to the Skyforce and it will be Hernangomez's first trip down to the developmental league.

