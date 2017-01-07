Dempsey: Nuggets interest in Paul Millsap also assumes a fair amount of risk
Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Sacramento Kings at Philips Arena on December 18, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia Paul Millsap is on the trading block. NBA teams know this, and they've lined up for their shot at acquiring the Atlanta power forward, one of the best in the league at his position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC