Davis leads Pelicans past Magic 118-88
Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night Davis leads Pelicans past Magic 118-88 Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jBgcJG New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill battles for the ball against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Pelicans won 118-98.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC