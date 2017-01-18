Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night Davis leads Pelicans past Magic 118-88 Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jBgcJG New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill battles for the ball against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Pelicans won 118-98.

