Clippers' Blake Griffin aiming to play on three-game trip, but not tonight against Denver

Clippers forward Blake Griffin works in the post against Warriors guard Klay Thompson during a game on Dec. 7. Clippers forward Blake Griffin has ramped up his workouts over the last several days with designs on playing sometime during the team's three-game trip. Griffin said he won't play Saturday night when the Clippers meet the Denver Nuggets , but his hope is to play either at Atlanta on Monday night or at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.