Cleveland Cavaliers: Cedi Osman Drawi...

Cleveland Cavaliers: Cedi Osman Drawing Interest From Denver Nuggets, Others

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: King James Gospel

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the chance to get their point guard if they're willing to give up a young and talented player to the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland Cavaliers draft-and-stash prospect Cedi Osman is drawing some interest in corners around the league.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
News Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14) May '14 bigtool 5
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC