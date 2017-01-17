Basketball: NBA Global Games London 2017 prove a big hit as Denver Nuggets overcome Indiana Pacers
Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic and Indiana Pacers Turner Myles during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London It seems London's taste for basketball is as insatiable as ever if the recent NBA Global Games 2017 event at the O2 Arena is anything to go by. The venue was a sell-out with 18,689 packing in to watch the sixth regular season NBA clash to be held in the capital, this time pitting the Western Conference's Denver Nuggets against Eastern Conference rivals Indiana Pacers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romford Recorder.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC