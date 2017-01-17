Basketball: NBA Global Games London 2...

Basketball: NBA Global Games London 2017 prove a big hit as Denver Nuggets overcome Indiana Pacers

Read more: Romford Recorder

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic and Indiana Pacers Turner Myles during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London It seems London's taste for basketball is as insatiable as ever if the recent NBA Global Games 2017 event at the O2 Arena is anything to go by. The venue was a sell-out with 18,689 packing in to watch the sixth regular season NBA clash to be held in the capital, this time pitting the Western Conference's Denver Nuggets against Eastern Conference rivals Indiana Pacers.

