Basketball: Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan says NBA Global...
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan says his side will treat their NBA Global Games London 2017 clash with Denver Nuggets like they would any other regular season match. Both Pacers and Nuggets make the trip across the Atlantic for what will be the sixth regular season match to take place at London's O2 Arena on January 12. Ahead of the match, both sides will have to contend with media schedules far busier than a normal game week, but McMillan insists the clash on Thursday will be just like any other.
