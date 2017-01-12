Arsenal close to completing deal for in-demand defender

Jenkinson, 24, has made just one Premier League appearance for Arsenal this season with Hector Bellerin firmly ahead of him in Arsene Wenger's pecking order. According to The Sun , Watford, Aston Villa, Swansea and West Ham have all been eyeing a move for the England international, who has 18 months left to run on his contract at the Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.