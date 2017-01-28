Anatomy of a rising star: Unique skill set of Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic turning heads

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, of Serbia, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and center Alex Len, of the Ukraine, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Denver. It will be hard for Nikola Jokic to draw a more favorable comparison this season than the one presented by Hall of Fame point guard Isaiah Thomas two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.