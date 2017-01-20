Alonzo Gee makes quick return to NBA

Alonzo Gee makes quick return to NBA

16 hrs ago

Denver Nuggets forward Alonzo Gee guards San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson during an NBA game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Denver. Waived by the Denver Nuggets on Friday, forward Alonzo Gee made a quick return to the NBA - with the same team that had let him go.

