76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119
Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings 76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119 Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNe3u0 Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings' Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Philadelphia.
