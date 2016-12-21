Walker leads Hornets past hot-shooting Lakers, 117-113

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr., right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr., right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.