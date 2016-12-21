Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101...

Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic

Read more: Brandon Sun

Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the Charlotte Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Orlando Magic 120-101 on Wednesday night. Jeremy Lamb added 14 points and Ramon Sessions scored 13 off the bench as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games.

Chicago, IL

