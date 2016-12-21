Time change for Spurs vs. Nuggets on January 5

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris, left, drives the lane for a basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2016, in Denver. less Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris, left, drives the lane for a basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2016, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.