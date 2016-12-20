Preview: Denver Nuggets head to Los Angeles to face Clippers
After spending the past three games at the Pepsi Center the Denver Nuggets are heading out on the road for a quick stay in Los Angeles for a game against the Clippers . In a bit of a weird schedule , the Nuggets head to LA, then back to Denver for one game and then back to LA for one more game against the Clippers and then back home again.
