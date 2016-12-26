Pacers final score: Bulls outlast Pac...

Pacers final score: Bulls outlast Pacers 90-85

4 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

The Indiana Pacers came into the United Center on four days' rest, but played like a team on the second night of a back-to-back, putting up minimal effort in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers shot poorly and rebounded poorly, which contributed to loss, but in an ugly game where Chicago still gave Indiana every opportunity to win, there was no excuse for this to be anything but.

