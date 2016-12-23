Nuggets Lose in Terrible Fashion, Remain Out of Eighth Seed

Dec 23, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic dives for a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and forward Kris Humphries in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Up there for the loss of the year, the Denver Nuggets held an 8 point lead with just over a minute left, only to choke it up and lose by one.

