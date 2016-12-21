Millsap's free throws lift Hawks over Nuggets
Millsap capped a 9-0 run in the final 1:43 with two free throws and the Hawks rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 109-108 on Friday night. Atlanta played its third straight game without Howard because of lower back stiffness.
