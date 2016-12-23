Magic's Evan Fournier misses game against Lakers with heel bruise
The Orlando Magic were missing their leading scorer when they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Amway Center. Evan Fournier did not play because he suffered a right-heel bruise one night earlier during a game against the New York Knicks.
