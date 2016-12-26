Magic put together all-around perform...

Magic put together all-around performance to blitz the Grizzlies at home

With the Memphis Grizzlies healthier than the last time they played the Magic , with all three of Mike Conley , Zach Randolph , and Vince Carter playing, along with Evan Fournier's continued absence, there was a lot of reason to imagine this could be a tough one for the Magic. Instead, Orlando dominated right from tip-off, maintaining a massive lead all the way until garbage time and taking the 112-102 win at home.

