Lakers rookie forward Brandon Ingram gets a shot as a 6-9 point guard

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Lakers' Brandon Ingram tries to drive past the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in the first half of a game on Dec. 17. The Lakers' Brandon Ingram tries to drive past the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in the first half of a game on Dec. 17. Their actual point guard, D'Angelo Russell, wasn't playing in the Lakers ' final game of summer league, so the coaching staff decided to see just how much responsibility their rookie could take. "The passes that he saw, the plays that he saw, and the way he was able to get his teammates the ball was the way that you see point guards do it," Lakers Coach Luke Walton said of Ingram.

