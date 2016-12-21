Lakers forward Julius Randle returns ...

Lakers forward Julius Randle returns to Los Angeles to support expecting fianc e

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Lakers forward Julius Randle will miss Thursday night'sA game against the Miami Heat so he can be with his fiancA©e in Los Angeles for the birth of their baby boy, Kyden. Randle participated in the morning shootaround Thursday before taking an afternoon flight back to Los Angeles.

