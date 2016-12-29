It's time to stop
If there's one thing that Coach Dave Joerger has been relatively consistent about in his short tenure as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, it has been keeping his rotation relatively short. Although the rotation has been wildly inconsistent as Joerger searches for answers at several key positions, he doesn't like going too deep into his bench if he doesn't need to.
