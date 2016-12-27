Golden State Warriors fall to Clevela...

Golden State Warriors fall to Cleveland Cavaliers in Holiday thriller

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

Basketball fans worldwide had one date circled before all others, and that was Christmas Day, in which the rematch of last year's historic NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers would take place at Quicken Loans Arena. Coming off the greatest single-season in NBA history with 73 wins, the Warriors were hoping to avenge that bitter finals loss, but came up just short, courtesy of superstar point-guard Kyrie Irving .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
News Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14) May '14 bigtool 5
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC