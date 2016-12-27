Golden State Warriors fall to Cleveland Cavaliers in Holiday thriller

Basketball fans worldwide had one date circled before all others, and that was Christmas Day, in which the rematch of last year's historic NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers would take place at Quicken Loans Arena. Coming off the greatest single-season in NBA history with 73 wins, the Warriors were hoping to avenge that bitter finals loss, but came up just short, courtesy of superstar point-guard Kyrie Irving .

