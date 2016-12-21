Durant scores 32 in 31 minutes, Warriors top Pistons 119-113

Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant scored 32 points despite playing in foul trouble, lifting the Golden State Warriors to 119-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The NBA-leading Warriors have won seven straight, rolling with their new star, Durant, as they head into their Christmas NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland .

