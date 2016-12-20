Denver Nuggets: Week 9 NBA Power Rankings
Gary Harris came back from an injured foot just in time for the Denver Nuggets to face Portland on December 15th. As of the writing of this column, the Denver Nuggets sit only one game outside of the playoffs.
