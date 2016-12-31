Dempsey: "Furious George" is controversial, but is much more as well
Denver Nuggets coach George Karl looks on as his team loses to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 28, 2008, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The irony of the controversy surrounding former Nuggets coach George Karl, in the days since excerpts of his new book "Furious George" were made public, is found in a passage in the pages of his own prose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC