December 26, 2016: Nuggets 106, Clippers 102

The LA Clippers are now on a three-game losing streak after dropping yet another game to a team under .500, falling to the Denver Nuggets 106-102 at STAPLES Center. This was a game the Clippers lost twice, as they overcame a 17-point halftime deficit only to blow a 7-point lead in the 4th quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipperBlog.com.