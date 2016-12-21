Cousins' 32 Lead Kings Back Against T...

Cousins' 32 Lead Kings Back Against Timberwolves, 109-105

DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points, including 21 in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 on Friday night. Cousins hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which has won four of its past five games.

