Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past Kings 112-98

Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison drives around Sacramento Kings defender Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison drives around Sacramento Kings defender Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.