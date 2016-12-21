Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past...

Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past Kings 112-98

22 hrs ago

Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday. JaMychal Green made four of Memphis' 17 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

