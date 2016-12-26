Bruised heel forces Evan Fournier to miss 2nd straight game
Evan Fournier missed his second straight game when the Orlando Magic hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Amway Center. Fournier suffered a right-heel bruise when he made a difficult reverse layup with 3:33 to go in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss at the New York Knicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC