Bruised heel forces Evan Fournier to ...

Bruised heel forces Evan Fournier to miss 2nd straight game

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Evan Fournier missed his second straight game when the Orlando Magic hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Amway Center. Fournier suffered a right-heel bruise when he made a difficult reverse layup with 3:33 to go in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss at the New York Knicks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
News Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14) May '14 bigtool 5
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,195 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC