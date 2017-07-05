Shootaround: Single Father Fuels Mavs...

Shootaround: Single Father Fuels Mavs' Smith

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBA.com

Single dad fuels Dennis Smith's rise to Mavericks' top pick -- Dennis Smith's road to the NBA was paved by a single father dedicated to his two children and whatever it would take to ensure they had opportunities for success in life. In a Draft where fathers and sons became a daily conversation , the story of Dennis Smith, Sr. and his son should not be overlooked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC