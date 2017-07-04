Rookie Ladder: Mitchell's strong debu...

Rookie Ladder: Mitchell's strong debut has him in top 5

SALT LAKE CITY Malcolm Brogdon is in this Rookie of the Year race too, prominent without being present, a consideration without being a candidate. What Brogdon did in such unique fashion with the Bucks in 2016-17 winning the award as a second-round pick becomes cause to consider the possibilities as the 2017-18 competition takes early shape with the Orlando Summer League three days old and the Utah session one night into its run here.

