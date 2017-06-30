Pacers explain Paul George deal was best for team's future

In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Indiana Pacers' Paul George shoots against Chicago Bulls' Cristiano Felicio during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Indianapolis. On Thursday, July 6, 2017, Pacers general manager and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard finally made the stunning blockbuster trade official by announcing the four-time All-Star was heading to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

