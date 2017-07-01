No Butler, no George, but Celtics should not over-react or act impatiently. Their time will come.

What happens if the Celtics do nothing big this summer? They did not land Jimmy Butler in a trade, Paul George went to Oklahoma City, Blake Griffin re-signed with the Clippers, what if the Celtics strike out with Gordon Hayward and he chooses to stay in Utah ? Then in the fall the Celtics bring back a team that was the top seed in the East last year, made the conference Finals, and who added the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.