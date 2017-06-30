NBA Trade Rumor: Celtics shopping Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, and Jae Crowder

It isn't clear which player they would prefer to hang onto, but I would imagine that all of them are being put up for sale and Danny will sort through the offers and come up with the best value he can get. The Boston Celtics have been aggressively trying to create enough salary cap room to give Gordon Hayward the four-year, $128 million maximum contract he agreed upon by discussing trades involving Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley, sources told ESPN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.