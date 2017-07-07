NBA Free Agency: Should the Mavericks...

NBA Free Agency: Should the Mavericks Show Interest in Jamal Crawford?

The Atlanta Hawka have reportedly been working on a buyout for former 6th Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford. Should the Dallas Mavericks be interested in the instant offense of Crawford? And would it even matter if they were? No matter how bad the Dallas Mavericks may want to keep adding to their young core, it's hard to overlook the endless talent that is still available in free agency.

