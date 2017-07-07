NBA Free Agency: Should the Mavericks Show Interest in Jamal Crawford?
The Atlanta Hawka have reportedly been working on a buyout for former 6th Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford. Should the Dallas Mavericks be interested in the instant offense of Crawford? And would it even matter if they were? No matter how bad the Dallas Mavericks may want to keep adding to their young core, it's hard to overlook the endless talent that is still available in free agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC