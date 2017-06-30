NBA free agency rumors: Gordon Hayward to decide Tuesday between Heat, Jazz, Celtics
Gordon Hayward has arguably been the most intriguing free agent this season. On Tuesday, he will make his decision where to play next season, according to USA Today .
